Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail a day after it was rejected by a Pune Sessions Court.

Bombay High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail a day after it was rejected by a Pune Sessions Court. The matter is slated to be heard tomorrow.

Besides rejecting his anticipatory bail plea yesterday, the Sessions Court had also dismissed an application seeking three more days' exemption from arrest. Navlakha might soon be taken into custody by the Pune police as interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court expired yesterday.

Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

