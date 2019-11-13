International Development News
Development News Edition

May extend odd-even scheme, Delhi people want it: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:31 IST
May extend odd-even scheme, Delhi people want it: Kejriwal

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the odd-even road rationing scheme could be extended beyond November 15. He appealed to opposition parties, which have termed the scheme an "election stunt" of the AAP government, to shun their resistance to the scheme.

"Pollution has increased drastically. All of Delhi is demanding Odd Even and at such a time the Opposition should support the people's wish," he said. The scheme, implemented from November 4, is to end on November 15.

"If the need arises, we will extend it (odd-even scheme)," Kejriwal said in response to media queries on whether the initiative aimed at curbing vehicular pollution will be extended. Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in 15 days.

Kejriwal blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for repeated episodes of smog in Delhi and said it has hit Delhi's image worldwide. "I remember German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Delhi a few days ago ... when a public health emergency was declared. What kind of image of Delhi she must have carried to her country?" he said.

The chief minister said Delhi's neighbouring states, especially Haryana and Punjab, are burning crop residue disregarding strict directions from the Supreme Court. "The air quality oscillated between the good and moderate categories in the early part of this season because of our continuous efforts to check pollution. But it deteriorated due to the intrusion of stubble plume from Punjab and Haryana," he said.

"The number of farm fires reduced in between due to rains in Punjab and Haryana. It led to a decline in Delhi's pollution. The incidents of stubble burning have shot up again. These states are not even following the Supreme Court's directions. Delhi people are suffering because of it," he said. Kejriwal reiterated that paddy straw can be used to produce compressed natural gas and coal which will also increase the income of farmers.

"I have met many experts. I am myself an engineer. Stubble can be converted into CNG. The foundation stone of an industry that can convert paddy straw into CNG has been laid. I have talked to Indraprastha Gas Limited and they are ready to procure all CNG produced from stubble," he said. Many factories, which can convert stubble into coal, have come up in Punjab. National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd is ready to purchase the coal produced through this method, he said, adding these measures will also help generate employment and increase the income of farmers.

According to the government's air quality monitor SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution is predicted to be 22 per cent on Wednesday. It was 25 per cent on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Governor Koshyari took wrong decisions in a hurry to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra: Congress

The Congress party on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari like a puppet, saying he took wrong decisions in a hurry to recommend the Presidents Rule in the state. Addressing a press co...

UPDATE 1-Google to offer checking accounts next year -source

Alphabet Incs Google will offer personal checking accounts from sometime next year in partnership with Citigroup Inc and a small credit union at Stanford University, a source familiar with Googles plans said on Wednesday.The details of the ...

Protests will continue till our demands are met, says JNUSU Vice President

After a tweet was put out by Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam that the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys Executive Committee announced a major roll-back on the hike of hostel fees, JNU Students Union Vice-President Saket Moon on Wednesday asse...

SC lawyer issues legal notice to officials over stopping

A Supreme Court lawyer has issued a legal notice to six officials for stopping the supply of free ration and cash-dole to Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura leading to the death of six persons, an organization of the displaced p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019