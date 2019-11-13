Protests will continue till our demands are met, says JNUSU Vice President

After a tweet was put out by Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam that the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Executive Committee announced a "major roll-back" on the hike of hostel fees, JNU Students' Union Vice-President Saket Moon on Wednesday asserted that there was no clarity in the matter and said that protests will continue till the demands are met. JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike and the draft hostel manual approved by the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest.

"We are not satisfied. The Vice-Chancellor should come here and personally communicate to us. Communication through tweet, circular or press note is wrong. There is still a lot of confusion. Someone is saying it will be done for EWS, but is it for all categories or for just general category?" Moon told ANI. He added that there is still no clarity over the figure of the revised hostel fee as it is coming from different sources and asserted that there would be no compromise in the issue.

"Our three main demands are still there. The Vice-Chancellor should come and talk to us. The draft hostel manual should be rolled back and the IHA meeting, in which student representatives are part of, which was called on October 28, should be declared null and void. Unless our demands are not met, protests will continue," Moon further said. His remarks came after the JNU's executive committee announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days.

"#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Subrahmanyam tweeted and tagged the HRD ministry in the post. The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. (ANI)

