Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 33 lakh

A 57-year-old man has been arrested at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth about Rs 33 lakh, a customs official said on Wednesday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Tuesday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 937 grams of gold, valued at Rs 32.38 lakh, which were concealed in the pockets of his black colour jacket, said Kalrav Mishra, the deputy commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The gold was seized and the accused was arrested, he said.

The passenger also admitted to having smuggled in 2.5 kg of gold in his past five visits. "Thus, the total value of the offending good comes out to be Rs 1.18 crore," Mishra said.

