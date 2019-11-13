Cong releases manifesto for Rajasthan civic body polls

The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Wednesday released its manifesto for the November 16 civic body polls in the state. The party promises the state's people that it will do everything to ensure development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after releasing the manifesto.

Forty-nine civic bodies are going to polls on Saturday. In its manifesto, the Congress has promised to start urban bus services in Bharatpur, Udaipur and Bikaner, get work worth Rs 3,500 crore done under the Smart City scheme in the next two years in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer, and revive the Rajasthan Urban Development Fund besides 25 other promises.

"People have appreciated the government's programmes. The government will once again start the 'Prashashan Sheharo Ki Aur' programme," the chief minister said. Keeping in mind that all-round development of cities is necessary, the Congress has prepared a manifesto and the government will work on its promises, he said.

Development of local bodies took place only when the Congress was in power, Gehlot said. Congress Rajasthan chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the good work done by the government will be carried forward at a rapid pace in the remaining four years of this dispensation and all-round development will be done.

The BJP government ran a rhetoric on smart cities. Six years have passed but no city has turned smart, whereas investments worth crores were made under the 'Jawaharlal Urban Renewal Mission' programme during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said. The Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said in the last bypolls, people of the state gave votes to the policies of the Congress and the good work done in the last one year by the government.

He exuded confidence that the party would get majority in all the civic bodies in the upcoming election. Local self government department minister Shanti Dhariwal was also present during the release of the party's manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)