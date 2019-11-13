International Development News
Development News Edition

UN Women to partner with Keralas Gender Park

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:58 IST
UN Women to partner with Keralas Gender Park
Image Credit: un.org

UN Women has proposed to partner with Keralas Gender Park to take forward projects and campaigns aimed at securing gender parity in South Asia. Setting the context for the tie-up, officials of the UN Women multi-country office (MCO) had a meeting with Kerala Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shylaja at UN House in New Delhi last month, where the broad framework of the co-operation came up for discussion.

UN Women in New Delhi covers India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. A Memorandum of Understanding to formalize the tie-up will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan next month, a press release said on Wednesday.

As directed by the Chief Minister, a detailed project report on the collaboration is being drawn up. The partnership aims at making The Gender Park, a gender equity and empowerment initiative, as the South Asian hub of UN Women.

Three key areas of co-operation of the partnership will be setting up of the Gender Data Centre at The Gender Park, Kozhikode, holding events during the 64th session of Commission on Status of Women (CSW64) in March 2020 and 75th session of UN General Assembly in September 2020 and launch of a focussed campaign called 16 Days of Activism in Kerala from November 25 to December 10, 2019. This partnership marks the recognition of Kerala's long and hard campaigns and policy initiatives to achieve gender justice and parity.

It will also help us present Kerala's long-drawn history and experience in the gender equity movement before a wider regional and global audience, the Chief Minister said on the proposal. I am sure that this collaboration will broaden and deepen various pioneering initiatives for gender equity and women empowerment launched by the Social Justice Department of Kerala through The Gender Park, Shylaja said.

Deputy Representative and Officer-in-Charge, UN Women MCO, Nishtha Satyam, said they were proud to be formally associated with the Gender Park and the Department of Social Justice in forwarding the shared agenda of gender equality and empowerment of women. "We hope to work towards irreversible and sustainable change for all women and girls everywhere," she said.

Besides the minister, the state was represented at the meeting by A Sampath, former MP, Special Representative, Government of Kerala, and PTM Sunish, CEO, The Gender Park. A convergence center for all the gender and development work in the state, the facilities at the Gender Park include a Gender Library, Gender Museum and Training Centre on sustainable entrepreneurship, social business and markets for women from economically backward social groups.

The UN Women MCO seeks to strengthen women's rights by working with women, men, feminists, women's networks, governments, local authorities, and civil society to create national strategies to advance gender equality in line with national and international priorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC says CJI's office public authority, RTI right & judicial independence need to be balanced

The office of the Chief Justice of India CJI is a public authority under the Right to Information Act, the Supreme Court held Wednesday but said judicial independence has to be kept in mind while disclosing information in public interest. I...

Guj: Six held for extorting money from US citizens through

Six persons have been arrested here for allegedly extorting money from US citizens through a call centre, the police said on Wednesday. The cyber crime cell of Ahmedabad police raided the call centre running from the premises of Ankur Scho...

Dhawan eyes big scores during Ranji for Test comeback

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has not yet given up on his Test comeback and is eyeing some big knocks at the upcoming Ranji Trophy to reclaim his spot. After the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali, Dhawan will represent Delhi, whenever possible, in th...

All govt and private schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to severe pollution: DM.

All govt and private schools to remain shut on Thursday and Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to severe pollution DM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019