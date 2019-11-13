International Development News
Telangana govt to step up security for Revenue dept officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government would provide necessary security at offices of revenue officials in the wake of the recent incident of a woman Tahsildar being burnt alive here, a senior official said on Wednesday. A senior Revenue official told PTI they have requested top police officials to make necessary arrangements for security in view of the sense of fear among some revenue officers, especially women, following the incident.

District Collectors have been directed to have meetings with the Superintendents of Police or Commissioners of Police, review the situation and make necessary arrangements, he said. In a shocking incident, a woman Tahsildar was allegedly burnt alive in her office at Abdullapurmet here on November 4 by a man, who also succumbed to burns later.

Revenue department staff have staged protests across the state condemning the killing and demanding adequate security to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

