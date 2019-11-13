International Development News
2 proclaimed offenders arrested by Delhi police's special cell

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:51 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:51 IST
Two men, proclaimed offenders under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) and other cases of murder and robbery, have been arrested here, police said on Wednesday. Roshan (27) and Sukhvinder (26) are active members of the notorious Salman Tyagi gang that operates in Delhi-NCR, they said.

Besides MCOCA, they were proclaimed offenders in about half-a-dozen cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. The Act, which is in force in Delhi too, is invoked against offenders to curb the menace of organised crimes.

The two were nabbed on Monday after police received inputs that Roshan, along with his associates, would come to Uttam Nagar to execute a crime on the directions of his gang's kingpin Salman Tyagi, the DCP said. Police recovered two pistols and four bullets from them.

During interrogation, Roshan told police that in 2012 he shot at one Salim in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area and was later arrested. After his release from the jail, he started committing snatching and robbery, the officer said. Roshan then started working for Salman Tyagi and to establish their reign, they joined hands with Neeraj Bawania gang.

When police nabbed Tyagi, Roshan led the gang and recruited new members, the officer added.

