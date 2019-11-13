Delhi: Cop's car stolen from outside house

The car of a Delhi Police inspector was stolen from outside his house in Rohini's sector-13, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday at around 11.30 am, they said.

In his complaint, the inspector who is posted in outer-north district said that files of two murder cases registered at Swaroop Nagar and Shahbad Dairy Police Stations were inside his car.

