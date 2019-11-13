International Development News
IAF's 5-day air show in Patna from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will be holding a five-day air show at Air Force Station at Bihta in Patna from Thursday, showcasing its skills and attracting youths to join the force, an official release said. The Air Force Station at Bihta is around 30 km from Patna town.

"The Indian Air Force is organising an aerial display of Sarang helicopters at Air Force Station at Bihta between November 14 to 18, 2019. It is the first time that Sarang helicopter team will be performing at Air Force Station, Bihta," the release said. The display aims at enchanting the audience and motivating the youth to join Indian Air Force and serve the nation, it said.

