Chhattisgarh CM to meet President Kovind, Agri Minister over procurement of paddy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital on Thursday over procurement of paddy and rice. According to an official statement, the agenda for the meeting will be the procurement of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and procurement of rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool.

"Chief Minister will talk to the President about the procurement of 32 lakh metric tonnes of rice for the central pool in the interest of the farmers of Chhattisgarh," the statement said. "The central government had, in the year 2014, decided not to take rice from states that give a bonus to the farmers for the purchase of paddy on support price. Despite the decision, rice was procured from Chhattisgarh for the central pool in the last two years," it added.

Citing this relaxation, the Chhattisgarh government is requesting Prime Minister to relax the provision for 2019-20 and procure 32 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. The statement said that the central government had said that purchasing Paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal will destabilize the market.

"However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that Chhattisgarh government will purchase paddy from farmers at Rs 2,500 per quintal this year in the interest of farmers. About 85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected to be purchased this year," it added. Several state ministers, including Home and PWD Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture and water resource Minister Ravindra Choubey and Health and Panchayat Minister TS Singh Deo, are will also accompany the Chief Minister to Delhi. (ANI)

