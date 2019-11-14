International Development News
Chhattisgarh Police to adopt 'Trust-Development-Security' model to deal with Naxals

Chhattisgarh Police will adopt the 'Trust-Development-Security' model of policing in Potali village in the Aranpur region to deal with Naxal-related issues.

  Dantewada (Chhattisgarh)
  14-11-2019
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:16 IST
Villagers meet with the security officials at Potali camp. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Police will adopt the 'Trust-Development-Security' model of policing in Potali village in the Aranpur region to deal with Naxal-related issues. Few days back, a security camp was established in Potali village. Development of the region is the main antidote for Naxal menace. Since Potali is strategically a very important location for Naxals for their safe corridor, Naxal are provoking the villagers to oppose the camp.

Due to Naxal pressure, on Tuesday around 500 villagers assembled near Potali camp and demonstrated against opening of camp in their village. However, on Wednesday, there was a "remarkable change" in the approach of the villagers, particularly women and children, who turned up to the security camp and had a positive interaction with the troops.

First and foremost priority of the security forces in Potali would be to win over the confidence of the local population through credible and transparent policing. All the efforts would be done to speed up the road connectivity and other development works by providing adequate security cover. Naxalists cadres, those who want to shun violence and join the mainstream, would be rehabilitated appropriately.

Dantewada Police is committed towards bringing in positive development in the life of Potali and nearby villagers by winning over their confidence. (ANI)

