President Kovind, Vice President Naidu remember Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary. "Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," tweeted the President.

Naidu also paid tribute to Nehru and wished the nation a happy children's day. "My tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today," he tweeted.

"Wishing all dear children a very happy #ChildrensDay. Let's pledge that every child gets good education and a positive environment to grow up in life," Naidu said in another tweet. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities, such as games and competitions, are organised for students in schools nationwide, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. (ANI)

