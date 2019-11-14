International Development News
Development News Edition

President Kovind, Vice President Naidu remember Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:33 IST
President Kovind, Vice President Naidu remember Nehru on 130th birth anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind (L) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (R) [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary. "Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," tweeted the President.

Naidu also paid tribute to Nehru and wished the nation a happy children's day. "My tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today," he tweeted.

"Wishing all dear children a very happy #ChildrensDay. Let's pledge that every child gets good education and a positive environment to grow up in life," Naidu said in another tweet. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities, such as games and competitions, are organised for students in schools nationwide, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A history of China's Three Gorges project

Chinas giant Three Gorges project, the worlds biggest hydropower plant in the middle reaches of the Yangtze river, continues to confound policymakers tackling its massive social and environmental impact. Here is a history of the project.191...

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 p...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.CAMBODIA-POLITIC...

International Diabetes Federation: Latest Figures Show 463 Million People Now Living With Diabetes Worldwide as Numbers Continue to Rise

On World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation IDF is releasing new figures that highlight the alarming growth in the prevalence of diabetes around the world. 38 million more adults are now estimated to be living with diabete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019