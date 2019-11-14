Elephant that killed 5 people in Goalpara is not 'Laden': Assam Min

The elephant that killed five people in Goalpara district is not 'Laden', Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said. Assam minister explained that 'Laden', the elephant named after slain terrorist Osama bin Laden, was died last year.

The wild elephant which killed several people in the past couple of months was captured on Monday and taken into custody. Speaking to ANI, Suklabaidya said, "Someone named an elephant 'Laden' after it killed several people in Goalpara. We got to know that Laden died last year. The elephant that killed five people was not 'Laden'. This elephant probably is mentally disturbed. He killed some people. Officials from our department were sent to catch them. Later elephant hid in the forest. Our officials located the elephant with the help of drones."

He further said that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the concerned officials to provide compensation to the families of the deceased. "A high-level committee meeting was held to tranquilise elephant. Assam Chief Minister directed officials to provide ex gratia to the families of the deceased. We will invite the best trainers to train the elephant. If this method is not successful, then we will take the meeting and decide what to do."

Assam Forest Department had launched the operation on Saturday and engaged six domestic elephants to catch the elephant. (ANI)

