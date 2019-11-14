International Development News
Development News Edition

Elephant that killed 5 people in Goalpara is not 'Laden': Assam Min

The elephant that killed five people in Goalpara district is not 'Laden', Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Goalpara (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:39 IST
Elephant that killed 5 people in Goalpara is not 'Laden': Assam Min
The wild elephant which killed several people in the past couple of months was captured on Monday and taken into custody.. Image Credit: ANI

The elephant that killed five people in Goalpara district is not 'Laden', Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said. Assam minister explained that 'Laden', the elephant named after slain terrorist Osama bin Laden, was died last year.

The wild elephant which killed several people in the past couple of months was captured on Monday and taken into custody. Speaking to ANI, Suklabaidya said, "Someone named an elephant 'Laden' after it killed several people in Goalpara. We got to know that Laden died last year. The elephant that killed five people was not 'Laden'. This elephant probably is mentally disturbed. He killed some people. Officials from our department were sent to catch them. Later elephant hid in the forest. Our officials located the elephant with the help of drones."

He further said that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the concerned officials to provide compensation to the families of the deceased. "A high-level committee meeting was held to tranquilise elephant. Assam Chief Minister directed officials to provide ex gratia to the families of the deceased. We will invite the best trainers to train the elephant. If this method is not successful, then we will take the meeting and decide what to do."

Assam Forest Department had launched the operation on Saturday and engaged six domestic elephants to catch the elephant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cambodia to free more than 70 opposition activists on bail

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists arrested in recent weeks and accused of plotting to overthrow the government, he said on Thursday. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for mor...

Kapil Sibal slams Centre for President's rule in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of Presidents Rule in Maharashtra. I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. ...

MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens

For all the razzle-dazzle that Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson brings to the table, one factor that acolytes and criticsuable Player leaderboard while helming an offense that leads the NFL in rushing 197.2 yards per g...

Marathon organised for children in Delhi despite AQI hovering around 'emergency level'

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named Run for Children was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners. Scores of children w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019