We have been vindicated: former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on SC verdict in Rafale case

Former Indian Air Force Chief, BS Dhanoa on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of dismissing the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case, saying that they have been vindicated. "I think we have been vindicated," the former IAF Chief said while speaking to ANI.

"In December 2018 I had issued a statement that Supreme Court has given a fine judgement and at that time some people said that I was being political, which was incorrect," he recalled. Dhanoa also hoped that the matter will be laid to rest saying that raking up such issues to get political gains, putting the interest of armed forces behind is not right.

"I hope the matter is now laid to rest. Raking up such issues to get political gains, putting the interest of your armed forces behind, I think is not right," he said. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. (ANI)

