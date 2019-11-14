International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkish birds imported to boost poultry farming in Kashmir

In a bid to boost poultry farming in Kashmir, the scientists of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) have imported Turkey to distribute among farmers and train them in its farming.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:29 IST
Turkish birds imported to boost poultry farming in Kashmir
Scientists of SKUAST have imported Turkey to distribute among farmers and train them in poultry farming. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to boost poultry farming in Kashmir, the scientists of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) have imported Turkey to distribute among farmers and train them in its farming. The move is likely to increase employment in the region after the farmers will start Turkey bird farming.

Experts also believe that this unique breed will attract young entrepreneurs to adopt poultry farming and will be profitable especially for those who are already running poultry business. "We have brought few Turkeys on a trial basis now. Soon they will be distributed among farmers after giving them proper training to them. Some students are also interested in doing poultry farming business," said Dr Zulfikar Haq, Fellow Researcher Poultry.

Irfan Ahmad, a local resident also appreciated the move taken by the scientists and hoped that their income will increase in the coming years due to turkey farming in the region. "I hope our incomes will increase in the coming years. We have been taught about how to feed them and how much water these birds require", Ahmad said.

The turkey "Meleagaris galloparo" is a popular bird in American and Europe continents. So, far in India Turkey meat is not popular among the masses as compared to already established Chicken meat markets. Its farming is also considered suitable for marginal and poor farmers as the bird can easily grow under the semi-intensive system with less investment for shelter, equipment and management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen, franc gains on trade doubts, unrest; Aussie tanks

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc led gains against a broadly weak greenback on Thursday as weak Chinese data and concerns about whether Beijing and Washington can reach a trade deal prompted investors to seek shelter in perceived safe-h...

UPDATE 1-Two killed, 35 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics

Security forces killed two protesters and wounded 35 others in Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued a wave of anti-government protests.One protester died immediately after a tear gas caniste...

SAA cancels flights as a way to minimize impact of disruptions

South African Airways SAA has canceled almost all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday as a result of industrial action.SAA said the flight cancellation decision was made as a way to minimize th...

Saksoft H1FY20 Revenue at Rs. 178.39 Crs a Growth of 3.9% Y-o-Y

Saksoft H1FY20 Revenue at Rs. 178.39 Crs, a growth of 3.9 Y-o-Y H1FY20 EBITDA margin at 18.1, a growth of 331bps Y-o-Y H1FY20 PAT Before minority at Rs. 19.27 Crs, a growth of 11.3 Y-o-Y Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 per share 20 on equity sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019