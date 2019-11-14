Tamil Nadu: Students protest demanding fair investigation in alleged suicide of Fathima Lateef

The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, demanding a fair investigation in the case of Fathima Latheef death, who allegedly committed suicide on Friday. Speaking to the media, one of the protestors alleged that this was the fifth suicide in the campus since last year and that professors have also committed suicide in the past.

"The management has not conducted any investigation and informed the family of the victim that the suicide was caused due to physical illness. However, the fact is that the victim left a suicide note in her phone, where he has accused a teaching staff", he alleged. Fathima Latif, a student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police said.

Latif, a native of Kerala was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute, the police said. A statement from IIT Madras said: "It is with deep grief and sadness that IIT Madras has to inform the passing away of a first-year undergraduate student of Humanities and Social Sciences Department".

Fatima was staying at the Sarayu hostel on the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation had revealed that Fatima was separated from her family for the first time and had scored less marks in her internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)