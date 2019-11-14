International Development News
Goa govt to conduct socio-economic survey of tribals in state

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:16 IST
The Goa government has decided to carry out a socio-economic survey of the tribals in the state for working out strategies for the community's uplift, a senior official said on Thursday. The survey, which will be conducted by theGoa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development, aims to assess the impact of various government welfare schemes and projects implemented for the community, Director of the Tribal Welfare Department, Sandhya Kamat, told reporters here.

Tribals comprise around 12 per cent of the total population in Goa. "Basedon the findings of the survey, the authorities would work out strategies to further boost the welfare of the community," she said.

Kamat said the department has observed that there are several tribal villages in the interiors of Goa, which are still unaware about the welfare schemes meant for them. "Besides that we also need to see the impact of the schemes on the beneficiaries," she added.

The tribal department runs nearly 22 welfare schemes in education, health, housing, self employment, agriculture, driving and other areas for the community, she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

