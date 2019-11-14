WB: Drug racketeer arrested, Rs 60 L worth drugs seized

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested a drug racketeer and seized from him about 6,400 kg of narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 60 lakhs. The Special Task Force, West Bengal Police, said: "Working on the statement given by an accused in custody, Meher Ali, the anti-FICN team of STF arrested a notorious drug racketeer on Transport Depot Road, Kolkata."

The accused was identified as Nong Yaimayum Riyajuddin (30), who hails from Imphal, Manipur. The police seized 29 packets of Amphetamines, commonly known as 'YABA' tablets from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

