Two held during police encounter for slaughtering calf in Noida

Two men were held here after an exchange of gunfire with police early on Thursday when the accused and two of their partners were allegedly slaughtering a calf, officials said. Officials at Sector 39 police station during patrolling noticed some suspicious activity being carried out in an open ground near a cemetery in Sector 38A around 3.45 am, they said.

"When the police team inquired about their presence along with a calf, the men opened fire at the officials and tried to escape. Two of the accused got injured in retaliatory firing by the police, while two others managed to escape," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said. The carcass of the calf was found strewn on the ground, while some equipment, including a butcher's chopper, were also recovered from the spot, police said.

Two illegal firearms were also seized from the injured duo, they said. Those injured have been identified as Nazim, 35, and Farman, 21, and admitted at the district hospital for treatment, while those absconding are Naushad and Kaamil, Jaiswal said.

The accused hailed from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh but were staying in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area and had picked up the calf straying on road, he added. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the law against the accused and Noida Police has contacted their counterparts in Amroha and Delhi for details of their criminal history, if any, Jaiswal said.

Slaughtering of cow and its progeny is prohibited in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

