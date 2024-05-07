Left Menu

US seeks answers from Tesla in Autopilot recall probe

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:26 IST
U.S. auto safety investigators are seeking detailed answers and documents from Tesla in an investigation into the automaker's December recall of more than 2 million vehicles to install new Autopilot safeguards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said last month it was opening the probe after receiving reports of 20 crashes involving vehicles that had the new Autopilot software updates installed under Tesla's recall.

The NHTSA sent Tesla an information request letter made public Tuesday seeking details of the recall and documents by July 1.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

