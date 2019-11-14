International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality in several districts of Haryana worse than Punjab: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:21 IST
Air quality in several districts of Haryana worse than Punjab: Officials

Several districts in Haryana on Thursday reported air quality in the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories, far worse than many towns in Punjab, officials said. Even though the number of stubble-burning incidents have dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days, the air quality in many places has remained extremely poor, they said.

Haryana's Palwal, Faridabad, Hisar, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Jind and Bhiwani reported the worst air quality as their air quality index (AQI) stood at 461, 441, 425, 413, 414, 410 and 406, as per data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among other Haryana districts, Rohtak (387), Sirsa (385), Bahadurgarh (372), reported air quality in the 'very poor' bracket, as per CPCB data.

The neighbouring Punjab witnessed air quality in 'very poor' and 'poor' categories. Bathinda's AQI was 329, followed by Amritsar (329), Patiala (261), Jalandhar (230) and Ludhiana (237), CPCB data said. AQI in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, was recorded at 210, which is considered 'poor'.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 is 'severe-plus or emergency' category. Chandigarh Meteorological (MeT) Department Director Surinder Paul had earlier said that because of the development of high pressure area in the region and absence of vertical movement of air, winds have become static, causing hazy weather condition.

"This weather condition is likely to improve after November 15," he said. The number of incidents of farm fire, considered a major reason for pollution in the state and neighbouring areas, including Delhi, dropped significantly in Punjab and Haryana.

In all, the total farm fire incidents between September 23 and November 13 this year in Punjab were 48,689 as against 42,308 and 44,845 in corresponding period of 2017 and 2018, officials said. Haryana has reported a total of over 6,000 incidents of farm fires in this season so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SPIC records July-Sept 2019 qtr net at Rs 12.70 cr

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd SPIC on Thursday recorded a 9.86 per cent rise in its profits after tax for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019 at Rs 12.70 crore. The city-based agri-nutrient and fertilizer comp...

Guwahati Theatre Festival to start from Dec 6

Bollywood actors Amol Palekar and Rakesh Bedi will be part of the fourth edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival, starting from December 6, organisers said on Thursday. Bedis Patte Khul Gaye will be staged on the opening day while Palekar...

Sebi categorises modifications in contract specifications for Commex

In order to streamline the process, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday categorised modifications in futures contract specification pertaining to quality parameters for commodity derivatives. The decision has been taken in consultation with ...

Acting President condolences on passing of King Sigcawu

Acting President Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her heartfelt condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu Ah Zwelonke.The Acting President has also expressed her deepe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019