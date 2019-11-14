Two members of "Thak Thak" gang allegedly involved in a recent theft case have been arrested from south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Amar (36) and Babu (35), both residents of Budh Vihar in Indrapuri, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace their associate, a juvenile, who was also involved in the theft, police said. With the duo's arrest, the police have recovered Rs 10 lakhs which was stolen by them recently.

The gang members used to break car windows by using slingshot and catapult and used black oil and deflated tyres. Thereafter, they diverted attention of the driver of the vehicle while other gang members used to steal the items, the officer added.

"The arrest was made on Wednesday after police received information that the duo, who had committed a theft of Rs 10.5 lakhs at Sarai Rohilla recently, would come to Madangir area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the theft case. One of the accused, Babu told the police that his son, who is a juvenile, was also involved in the theft, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)