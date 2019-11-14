International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa: GPCC pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at a function held at Congress House here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:49 IST
Goa: GPCC pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary
GPCC President Girish Chodankar. File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at a function held at Congress House here on Thursday. GPCC President Girish Chodankar, while paying rich tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, said that BJP is in the process of trying to destroy Nehru's legacy. It has ended up destroying the Indian Economy. He reminded the people of the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru in the building of modern India.

He also recalled his involvement in the freedom struggle of the Country and said that the critics of Jawaharlal Nehru cannot belittle the sacrifices of Nehru and his emergence as a national and international leader. He criticized Nehru's critics and appealed to the people not to forget Jawaharlal Nehru as the leader of modern India. Opposition Leader Shri Digambar Kamat also recalled the involvement of Nehru in the freedom struggle of the country and said that his critics will not be able to erase the memory of Nehru as the leader of modern India. He said Nehru's vision has created modern institutions like IITs etc.

Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha also paid rich tribute and recalled Nehru's services to the nation as the first Prime Minister of the country. He said that it is the duty of every Congressman to work on Nehru's path and follow him. Vijay Pai compered the programme, while Subhash Faldessai proposed the vote of thanks. Other prominent persons among those present included M. K. Sheikh, Babi Bagkar and Surendra Furtado. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Framework to be prepared for better implementation of central, state policies in states, UTs

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the Women and Child Development WCD ministry along with NITI Aayog will prepare a framework for a national plan for States and Union Territories for better implementation of all the...

UPDATE 3-Norway fund shuns G4S over human rights violation risks

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund can no longer invest in G4S because of the unacceptable risk that the security services company contributes to, or is responsible for human rights violations, the central bank said on Thursday.Norways fund h...

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the P...

Grasim Industries Q2 net profit at Rs 1,473 crore

Aditya Birla Groups flagship firm Grasim Industries on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore for the July-September period helped by good performance of its subsidiaries UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital. Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019