Odisha govt to open six new courts

As per recommendations of the Orissa High Court, the state government on Thursday said it will set up six new Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Courts in the state. State Law Minister Pratap Jena told reporters here that the new ADSJ Courts will be opened at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Nilagiri in Balasore, Udala in Mayurbhanj, Pattamundai in Kendrapara and Khariar in Nuapada district.

A notification to this regard has been issued by the Law Department. "The state government has plans to open one Judicial Magistrate First Class court in each of the 314 blocks of the state," Jena said.

While the ADSJ Court in Cuttack will be fourth such court in the city, the one at Bhadrak will be the second such institution there..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)