Prince Charles concludes India visit, holds bilateral talks to deepen cooperation

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:14 IST
Britain's Prince Charles concluded his two-day visit to India after holding a diverse range of engagements to deepen bilateral cooperation on issues like sustainability and climate change, according to a statement by the British High Commission. Charles began his visit by presenting a Commonwealth 'Points of light' award to Keralan Jolly Johnson, the founder of Helping Hands Organisation (H20), the statement said.

Charles held a bilateral discussion with President Ram Nath Kovind, where they noted their mutual interest in green issues and traditional medicine, as well as the important role of the Commonwealth. The president gave Charles a tour of the herbal garden, where he planted a champa tree in his name. He also visited the India Meteorological Department to discuss weather forecasting systems.

"He was given a tour of the control room, showcasing how the Centre operates to forecast, track and respond to cyclones and other potential disasters – including the latest cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh. There he heard from Sunita Narain from the Centre for Science and Environment about India's solutions to air pollution," the statement said. He also met with three winners of the Ashden Awards, who demonstrated their innovative technologies.

Charles was shown an innovative e-rickshaw charging station designed by SunMobility before being taken for a spin in one of the e-rickshaws by Mariya – one of the female drivers working with Ashden winner SMV Green. Charles also visited a Sikh gurdwara, where he learnt about the significance of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Marking the 75th anniversary year of the Battle of Kohima, Charles recited the Kohima Epitaph and laid a wreath of Khadi poppies, made by members of the Royal British Legion in the UK, the statement said. He also visited Mumbai. In Mumbai, Charles joined a British Asian Trust meeting to gain an update on the work of the Trust in India. The meeting included discussion around the Quality Education Development Impact Bond.

He then attended a discussion with Indian business leaders on how to accelerate a transition to sustainable markets. Charles finished his programme by meeting children who have benefitted from support from the British Asian Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

