2 more arrested over UP power corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF investment in scam-hit DHFL

The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested two more people in connection with the UP power corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF investment in scam-hit DHFL, taking the total number of arrests to five, a senior official said. "Abhinav Gupta and his friend Ashish Chowdhury have been arrested in the case," R P Singh, Director General of EOW, told PTI here.

Three people were arrested earlier in connection with this case. The arrests came after an FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station here on November 2 against Praveen Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees' Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director of finance of the UPPCL.

Both Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on the same day. Abhinav is son of Praveen Kumar Gupta, and sources said he played a key role in transferring the PF money to housing finance firm DHFL.

On November 5, former managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, A P Mishra, was arrested in the case which has triggered a war of words between UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and the opposition, especially the Congress.

