International Development News
Development News Edition

Noida: Sanitation workers clean sewage-filled drains without protective gear

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:41 IST
Noida: Sanitation workers clean sewage-filled drains without protective gear

Sanitation workers engaged by the Noida Authority here have allegedly been found cleaning sewage without safety gears like gloves and boots, in violation of a central law that prohibits manual scavenging in the country. Pictures shared on social media purportedly showed sanitation workers cleaning drains carrying sewage, with locals claiming that the violations occurred in Garhi Kondli village in Sector 150 on Tuesday.

Noida Authority officials, however, maintained they they have provided safety gears to all its workers. "We have provided safety gears to all workers. It may have happened that these workers (working without gears) would have taken them off on their own for a brief period and got photographed during that time. Otherwise, we have given safety gears to all," Noida Authority's Senior Project Engineer (Public Health) S C Mishra told PTI.

City-based social activist Vikrant Tongad, who shared the purported pictures on Twitter, said he noticed the flagrant violation of the law when the pictures were being shared by the residents of Garhi Kondli village who were happy that "at last the drains were being cleaned". "The sanitation work in villages like these is in poor condition. It was after several requests to the Noida Authority that drains got cleaned there but the condition in which the sanitation workers were working is violation of human rights," he told PTI.

"The sanitation workers were hired by a private contractor engaged by the authority for the work," he claimed. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, prohibits the employment of manual scavengers, the manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without protective equipment and mechanical devices.

In May this year, two contractual workers had died after they got trapped underground and suffocated to death while laying a sewage line in Salarpur village in Sector 107. A total of 814 sewer deaths have been reported in India since 1993 till July this year, with Uttar Pradesh being the third highest on the list recording 78 deaths, behind Tamil Nadu (206) and Gujarat (156), according to a data by the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Simla agreement resulted in 'revanchist' Pakistan, problems in J-K: Jaishankar

Asserting that past handling of Pakistan raises many questions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the 1972 Simla agreement resulted in a revanchist Pakistan and continuing problems in Jammu and Kashmir, as he hailed Pr...

India's PC market grew 15.8% to 3.1 mn units in Q3: IDC

The PC market in India grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year with shipment touching 3.1 million units in September quarter, research firm IDC said on Thursday. The shipment volume, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, stood at 2....

UPDATE 2-Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria after U.S. exit

Russia has set up a helicopter base at an airport in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday, a move designed to increase Moscows control over events on the ground there. T...

UPDATE 2-At least five wounded after shooting at California high school - officials

At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019