Boy rescued from 200-feet deep borewell

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
A six-year-old boy was rescued after he fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday. Ritesh Jawansingh Solanki, the boy, fell into an open borewell while playing at Bej village in Kalwan tehsil in the morning, police said.

Police were alerted and a rescue operation was launched immediately. A rope was dropped inside and after three hours, Ritesh, who was stuck at the depth of 50 feet but was conscious, was pulled out.

The boy's parents are farm workers. He was later taken to Kalwan sub-district hospital for medical examination, and his condition was said to be stable.

