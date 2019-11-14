'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education eco-system to achieve transformational goals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha. Patnaik delivered a speech during a function organised for the celebrations on the completion of two years of 'Mo School' Campaign.

"An institution's alumni are key to its growth and no one is likely to be more concerned and caring for an educational institute than its former students. It is this value that leads to our Mo School initiative. Its unprecedented success over the last two years has vindicated our belief," said Patnaik. "Mo Sarkar has made huge inroads into the collective wisdom of the people encouraging them to give back to their alma maters, I believe this movement over the years can change the face of our education system" he added.

The "Mo School" Abhiyan was launched by the Chief Minister of Odisha on Children's Day in 2017, in order to mobilize and motivate the alumni. It was launched with an aim to encourage the community members to contribute towards the government schools and also promote volunteerism where alumni and community members are encouraged to volunteer their skills and expertise for the benefit of children.

The government promised to match the financial contributions with a double contribution. So far, two lakh alumni have contributed around 35 crores and the government has matched it with around 70 crores. The Mo Sarkar Fund will be utilized to cover diverse areas such as bridge infrastructure gape, foster human and technology-enabled interventions to enhance the educational ecosystem and bring it on par with world standards.

The funds will further be utilised to develop sports infrastructure and coaching support, curate, create, acquire, deliver multi-disciplinary educational content, address the problem of teachers absenteeism and lack of motivation through innovative training programmes, facilitate exposure visits, exchange programme, participation in national and international events, organising workshops and seminars on Mo School and broader policy issues relating to school education etc. (ANI)

