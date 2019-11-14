International Development News
WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday. In a press communique, Governor's Press Secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay said that Dhankar is scheduled to attend a programme in Farakka town and is left with no other options but to undertake the 600-km long journey via road as the government did not respond to the request for a chopper.

According to the press statement, the Governor will leave Kolkata at 5 am and is expected to reach Farakka by 12 pm on Friday. He will be the chief guest at the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Prof. SNH College, Farakka Barrage, Murshidabad.

On return, he along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar will be stopping at Circuit House at Sufi and will arrive at Burdwan Circuit House at 7.40 pm. They would be reaching Raj Bhavan at 10 pm. "About 600 kms of the journey in the same day is being taken by Governor Dhankhar as the request for a helicopter made to the state government well in time has not found so far favourable consideration," the press release said.

It said that the issue was flagged to the State Chief Secretary and the same was communicated to the Chief Minister but no response was received. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

