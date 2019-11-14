International Development News
Development News Edition

Two groups of BHU students clash on campus; petrol bombs, stones hurled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Varanasi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:59 IST
Two groups of BHU students clash on campus; petrol bombs, stones hurled
Image Credit:

A brawl over a trivial issue turned violent at the Benaras Hindu University campus on Thursday with two groups of students hurling petrol bombs and stones at each other, police said. A fight broke out between the two groups of students, who live in the Lal Bahadur Shastri and Birla hostels, in the morning which turned violent in a few hours, police said.

However, they didn't specify the exact cause of the clash. Members of the varsity's proctorial board and guards tried to pacify the students but the situation went out of control after which police were called in, they said.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Singh, soon reached the spot. Police said they used "mild force" to bring the situation under control. Several petrol bombs, a country-made pistol and a large number of stones stacked inside Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel were found. Stones were also found inside Birla hostel, they added.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri hostel was vacated after the clash in order to prevent any further flare up, they said. Around a dozen outsiders were taken into custody from the campus for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said, adding that security inside the campus has been beefed up with the deployment of a large number of police personnel, including central forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

Tehran, Nov 14 AFP At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Brasilia, Nov 14 AFP Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declarat...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019