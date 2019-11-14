International Development News
Development News Edition

Amid high pollution levels, NGO organizes marathon for children in Delhi; faces flak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:19 IST
Amid high pollution levels, NGO organizes marathon for children in Delhi; faces flak
Image Credit: ANI

Amid high pollution levels, a children's marathon was organized on Thursday in the national capital by an NGO, which faced severe criticism. The marathon, 'Run for Children', was organized by NGO Prayas-Juvenile Aid Centre from Vinay Marg to Hyatt Hotel around 6.30 am. Hundreds of children, mostly from the under-privileged section of the society, took part in the run.

Several people took to social media to criticize the event, which was organized on a day when the air quality in Delhi was in the 'severe' category. "Seriously??? The air pollution level in Delhi has gone so worse this week that schools are closed till the 15th and on the other side this 'Run for Children' event is organized. Who organizes this and what's wrong with them?? #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirEmergency," said Juned Sumra, a cyclist, on Twitter.

"So ironical...ppl cant go to #schools due to #pollution and #LIC is organizing a run for #children in #Delhi," Krishna Mohan Uppu, a bureaucrat, tweeted. On Wednesday night, the Delhi government had directed the closure of schools until Friday due to high levels of pollution.

Amod Kanth, a former IPS officer and general secretary of the NGO, said the message to call off the marathon could not be conveyed at the last minute. "The marathon which started at the Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri was cut short after conducting a symbolic run for a few meters. After that the students took to cultural activities," he said.

Kanth said the marathon is being organized every year since its inception on this day in 1988. Indu Singh, director (special projects) with the NGO, said they had begun preparations for the event a month back and there was no mechanism to inform the children at the last minute as several other NGOs were involved in it.

The run was "symbolic" and the children covered a distance of only 200 meters after which it was called off, she said.

