JMM names 15 more candidates for Jharkhand polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced its second list of 15 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, taking the total number of party nominees for the elections to 18. Sitting MLAs Champai Soren (Seraikela-ST), Dasrath Gagrai (Kharsawan-ST), Dipak Birua (Chaibasa-ST), Niral Purty (Majhgaon-ST), Joba Manjhi (Manoharpur-ST), Seema Mahato (Silli), Babita Mahato (Gomia) and Vikas Kumar Munda (Tamar) have been re-nominated by the party, according to the list.

The party has also announced the names of Sabita Mahato (Ichagarh), Mahua Majhi (Ranchi), Sameer Mohanty (Baharagora), Sanjeev Sardar (Potka-ST), Jigga Susaran Horo (Sisai-ST) and Ramdas Soren (Ghatsila-ST). The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll alliance in the state. Former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren will be the alliance's chief ministerial face.

The Congress will contest 31 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest on 43 seats. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)