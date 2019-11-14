International Development News
Development News Edition

Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:43 IST
Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a meeting in Dehradun. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Chairing a review meeting of the scheme here, the Chief Minister asked the incharge of districts to visit the villages once in every 45 days.

He also instructed the Chief Development Officer (CDO) to visit the villages to inspect the groundwork. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat said that the scheme should bring about change in the lives of the villagers. "The residents of the villagers should witness the development work in their villages," he said.

He also asked the officers to ensure that the resident of the villager are self-dependent. "A comparative study should be conducted to find out the difference between the state of affairs of the village before and after its adaptation under the scheme," he said.

He asked the officers to ensure that a monthly report of the work done in the villages should be sent to the concerned MPs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019