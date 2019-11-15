CRPF stands at forefront of fight against terrorism: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. "The CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremist affected states. The CRPF has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, as exemplified by the sacrifices of CRPF jawans in Pulwama, earlier this year," Biral said while addressing the CRPF officers belonging to 2018 batch here.
Commending the security force personnel for their discipline and commitment to duty, he said: "The Indian democracy is known all over the world for being the most transparent and impartial and that the CRPF plays an important role in the professional conduct of elections all through the year." "Internal security-related duties demand utmost professionalism and sensitivity, along with dedication and discipline. The CRPF possesses all these qualities," he said.
The Lok Sabha Speaker further praised the young officers of the CRPF, who have chosen to serve the nation. (ANI)
