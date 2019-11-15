World realise Indian family system and values way forward for peace, harmony: Vice Prez

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that people all over the world realise that Indian family system is the way forward to have harmony in the society, concern for others and internal peace. Inaugurating an international conference held at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here, he extolled the role of mothers in the society saying all religions accord them a high place of relevance and reverence.

"Religions in the world hold women and mothers in a special position of relevance of reverence as central figure of the family and the mankind," Naidu said at the conference -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -Family System and Role of Mother'. Drawing from Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, the Vice President said in our society, women are not only held equal but also superior to men because they are creators of the humanity.

"In Islam, the Prophet Muhammad also says in a famous narration -- "Al jannanto tah-ta aqq-daam al-omm-haat" -- meaning, 'paradise lies at the feet of your mother'. "In the Rig Vedic Period, the role of matriach was highly significant. In Christianity, motherhood is spoken to as a high and important calling," he said. In Hinduism, mothers are held even superior to the heavens, Naidu said chanting the Sanskrit shloka "Janani Janmbhumisch Swargadapigariyasi".

The idea of share and care manifested in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (the world is a family), has been the main driving force behind the surviving and thriving Indian civilisation which is 5,000 years old, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)