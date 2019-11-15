International Development News
Development News Edition

World realise Indian family system and values way forward for peace, harmony: Vice Prez

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:27 IST
World realise Indian family system and values way forward for peace, harmony: Vice Prez

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that people all over the world realise that Indian family system is the way forward to have harmony in the society, concern for others and internal peace. Inaugurating an international conference held at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here, he extolled the role of mothers in the society saying all religions accord them a high place of relevance and reverence.

"Religions in the world hold women and mothers in a special position of relevance of reverence as central figure of the family and the mankind," Naidu said at the conference -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -Family System and Role of Mother'. Drawing from Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, the Vice President said in our society, women are not only held equal but also superior to men because they are creators of the humanity.

"In Islam, the Prophet Muhammad also says in a famous narration -- "Al jannanto tah-ta aqq-daam al-omm-haat" -- meaning, 'paradise lies at the feet of your mother'. "In the Rig Vedic Period, the role of matriach was highly significant. In Christianity, motherhood is spoken to as a high and important calling," he said. In Hinduism, mothers are held even superior to the heavens, Naidu said chanting the Sanskrit shloka "Janani Janmbhumisch Swargadapigariyasi".

The idea of share and care manifested in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (the world is a family), has been the main driving force behind the surviving and thriving Indian civilisation which is 5,000 years old, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers' strike enters 11th day in Delhi

Lawyers in all the six district courts in the national capital continued to abstain from work on Friday to protest against the clash between advocates and police at Tis Hazari court early this month. The proxy counsels appeared in courts to...

UP minister launches drive to install prepaid meters at govt offices, residences of politicians

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday installed a prepaid meter at his residence here to launch the governments ambitious drive to check power theft and non-payment of bill on time and urged lawmakers and officials to join ...

Sri Lanka's presidential election: All you need to know

Sri Lanka will pick a new president in a vote on Saturday that comes months after Easter Sunday attacks by Islamic State that raised fears over the safety of the tiny island, undermined investor confidence and choked its economy.HOW IS THE ...

Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019