  Noida
  Updated: 15-11-2019 13:27 IST
Woman gang raped in Noida park

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in a park here where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Sector 63 on Wednesday night and four of the six men involved in the case have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

“The woman is illiterate and was in search of employment. She had reached the park to meet a friend who is also known to her brother. This friend had assured her help in finding a job and had asked her to meet him in the park, where he tried to rape her,” Krishna said. When a group of men present near the park saw the duo, they reached the spot and chased away the woman's friend but then themselves took turns to rape her, he told reporters.

After the assault, the victim reached Phase III police station and an FIR was lodged and investigation taken up immediately, the SSP said, adding that initially the five accused were unidentified but the police tracked them down. “Four of the accused have been arrested. This includes the woman's friend and three from the group that raped her. Two accused are at large and will be held soon,” Krishna said.

Police said the woman was sent for medical examination and legal counselling was also being provided to her. All precautions were being taken considering the sensitivity of the matter, they said. PTI KIS RDM RDM

