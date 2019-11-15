Raj Thackeray visits Lata Mangeshkar at hospital

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues. After meeting her, Thackeray said: "Lata Mangeshkar is stable. We are expecting her to be discharged in 4-5 days. We can say that she has an old age-related illness and I wish for her speedy recovery and wellness for the future."

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's team in a statement said, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better." The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital on Monday.Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)