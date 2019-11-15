International Development News
Delhi: Amit Shah visits CRPF headquarters, meets top officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here and met the top officials of the paramilitary force.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here and met the top officials of the paramilitary force. According to the sources, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar briefed Shah about the deployment of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir and the Naxal areas.

This was the first visit of Amit Shah to any force headquarter after he took charge of the Home Ministry. "He reached around 10:20 am and the force gave him the guard of honour. Later, he visited the CRPF headquarters before going for a conference cum meeting with top officials of CRPF. Home Minister Amit Shah after spending almost two hours left around 12:15 from CRPF headquarters," a senior CRPF official said.

"DG CRPF briefed him about the deployment of CRPF, and details of Jammu and Kashmir from the force aspect. DG CPRF also informed him about work done by CRPF in the Naxals area along with operational details," a senior CRPF official claimed. It is expected that the Union Home Minister may visit other force headquarters in the national capital including CISF, BSF in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

