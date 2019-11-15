International Development News
IIT Madras appeals against spreading rumours over death of Fathima Latheef

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras on Friday made an appeal to not initiate or spread any rumours in the case of Fathima Latheef's death while stressing that the Institute is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play.

AISF members protested outside IIT Madras on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras on Friday made an appeal to not initiate or spread any rumours in the case of Fathima Latheef's death while stressing that the Institute is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play. "We continue to mourn the loss of such a promising young student and continue to make all efforts to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We reiterate that we are fully cooperating with the police investigation. Our humble appeal to all concerned is not to initiate or spread any rumours about the Institute and those involved and let the enquiry be completed," read the statement from IIT Madras.

"However, the social media trolling of the Institute, faculty members and students and trial by the media, even before the conclusion of the police investigation, is gravely demoralizing the students, faculty members and staff as well as their families, and tarnishing the reputation of one of the finest Institutes in the country," it said. Earlier in the day, All India Students Federation (AISF) also staged a protest at the Institute here.

Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room last week. Latheef, a native of Kerala was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute. Fatima was staying at the Sarayu hostel on the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation had revealed that Fatima was separated from her family for the first time and had scored less marks in her internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

