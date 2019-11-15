Woman delivers triplets on Bengaluru-Guwahati train, only one survives

A woman gave birth to three premature babies on a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Thursday here. The 29-year-old woman Munzila Khatun, who was seven months pregnant delivered three babies, out of which only one survived.

The woman got off the train number 12509 at Jajpur Keonjhar Road station in the early hours today. After cutting the umbilical cord and dressing, the mother and baby were shifted to District Hospital, Bhadrak. The mother's condition was stable at the time of shifting her to the hospital.

She was attended by Railway doctors Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, Bhadrak along with nursing and paramedical staff at 5.50 AM. According to hospital authorities, only one out of the three babies survived. (ANI)

