International Development News
Development News Edition

Env ministry issues statement on officials' absence from Parl panel meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:52 IST
Env ministry issues statement on officials' absence from Parl panel meeting

With eyebrows being raised on the absence of top environment ministry officials from a key parliamentary panel meeting on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the ministry clarified on Friday that some of its officials were present during the deliberations, while one was busy in a crucial Supreme Court hearing. A statement issued by a spokesperson said the ministry was represented by the deputy secretary and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials at the meeting convened by Parliament's Standing Committee on Urban Development.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference that he would look into the matter. "I will find out and investigate," he said when asked about it.

The ministry spokesperson said the joint secretary could not attend the meeting as she was to appear in a matter in the Supreme Court. "Also, detailed notes were submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development prior, as was asked," he added.

According to sources, top officials of the environment ministry, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal commissioners stayed away from the meeting held here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi GST unit unearths racket involving issuance of fake invoices

The revenue department on Friday said it has unearthed a racket involving issuances of fake invoices for availing tax benefits worth Rs 22 crore under GST and arrested two persons in this regard. Central GST Delhi North Commissionerate has ...

NGT seeks list of pvt labs monitoring environment pollution after plea alleges they 'fudge' data

The NGT on Friday asked the Environment and Forests Ministry to submit a list of recognised laboratories and analysts that monitor environment pollution and inform it about their functioning after a plea alleged the poor quality of data gen...

Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if serious about better ties with India: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains difficult because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wante...

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

Venice, Nov 15 AFP Another exceptional high tide swamped flood-hit Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to order St Marks square closed after Italy declared a state of emergency for the UNESCO city. Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic square...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019