Bank manager, two others booked for cheating woman of Rs 2.8-L

An offence has been registered against three people, including the manager of District Co- operative Bank's Partur branch, for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 2.88 lakh, police said on Friday. In 2008, the complainant had deposited Rs 2.93 lakh in the name of her minor children at the bank, an official said.

When she went to the bank to withdraw the amount on Wednesday, she received a rude shock as the manager told her that only Rs 5,000 were left in the account, he added. Later, the complainant found out that her brother Bhagwan Dadarao Khot, in connivance with branch manager Ashok Haribhau Kavatkar and accountant-cashier Ramesh Bhutekar, had usurped Rs 2.88 lakh from the account, he said.

The police registered the case against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..

