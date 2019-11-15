TDP Parliamentary Party meeting held in Amaravati
A TDP Parliamentary Party meeting was held at the residence of party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.
A TDP Parliamentary Party meeting was held at the residence of party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. The TDP MPs discussed the strategy of the party in the forthcoming winter session of parliament. The opposition party in the state is planning to raise the matter of YSRCP government actions which are detrimental to the interests of the state as well as the nation in and out of the Parliament.
When asked whether TDP will raise in the parliament the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MPs said now the onus is on YSRCP which is the fourth-largest party in the parliament. Prior to the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting, TDP state leaders and MLAs meeting was also held.
The party has suspended MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and will serve show-cause notice to him. On Thursday, Vamsi announced that he will soon join YSRCP. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TDP
- Amaravati
- YSRCP
- Parliament
- MPs
- Andhra Pradesh
- MLAs
ALSO READ
We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts: MEA on visit by EU parliamentarians to Kashmir.
Ker CPI remembers Dasgupta as great parliamentarian, organiser
Ukraine parliament approves break-up of state gas behemoth in nod to EU
Ukraine parliament approves bill to criminalise illicit enrichment
British Parliament suspends Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz for 6 mths