Man held for robbing two persons

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing two persons in south Delhi, police said on Friday. According to police, a compliant was filed at Sunlight Colony police station on June 8 by a man alleging that he and his friend were robbed by a group of people after offering them a lift in their car.

The duo was waiting for a bus at Maharani Bagh when a car came and its occupants offered a lift to them to New Delhi Railway Station. When they reached near Arch Bishop Marg, Lodhi Road, the car occupants robbed them of mobile phones, RS 13,500, two ATM cards and other belongings, a senior police officer said. Later, the accused withdrew Rs 6,500 from one of the ATM cards, he said.

Three people were arrested earlier during investigation and the fourth on Thursday following a tip-off, police said. A trap was laid Thursday evening near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and the accused arrested," Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

He was identified as Surender, a resident of Trilokpuri. A car, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from his possession, Naik said. The other three accused persons were identified as Rahul, Shahul and Surender, police said. AQS

