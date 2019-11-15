International Development News
Development News Edition

IIT Madras suicide: Fathima Latheef's father says daughter faced harassment, feared institute's professor

Abdul Latheef, the father of Fathima Latheef, who allegedly committed suicide at IIT Madras campus, said on Friday that her daughter was subjected to harassment and she feared Sudarshan Padmanaban, a professor of the institute.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:27 IST
IIT Madras suicide: Fathima Latheef's father says daughter faced harassment, feared institute's professor
Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, speaking to reporters in Chennai on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Abdul Latheef, the father of Fathima Latheef, who allegedly committed suicide at IIT Madras campus, said on Friday that her daughter was subjected to harassment and she feared Sudarshan Padmanaban, a professor of the institute. "Fathima was number one in everything and she was being subjected to some kind of harassment. My daughter feared Sudarshan Padmanaban (a professor). The Director-General of Police (DGP) had not seen the suicide note. They saw it only when we showed," he told reporters here.

The father asserted that the IIT management did not inform the family after her death and said he was assured by the DGP that the culprits would be brought to book. "All the evidence we have has been submitted to the DGP. I trust the government of Tamil Nadu and police department. The IIT management did not call or contact us after her death," Abdul Latheef said, adding that her daughter was a student of high calibre.

"I want all the people to continue to report about her death until the truth behind this is brought out. The DGP has promised that the culprits will be brought before the law," he said. The father further said, "When we checked her room it was left in a very untidy matter. There was no rope on the fan. I have clear doubts about her death. When my daughter Aysha went they said they will give CCTV footage but those were not given. The source of the rope is not given. Where is the rope now? The room has been tampered with and it is my luck that we got the mobile."

"My daughter (Fathima) cried for one hour in the campus mess and someone came and consoled her. We are not sure if she was killed or it was a suicide. I am a helpless man from Kerala and I want all your support," he remarked. Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room last week. She was a native of Kerala was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute.

Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel at the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was separated from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

IG BSF meets LG, briefs him on security along IB

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier,&#160;N S Jamwal met Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said Jamwal briefed Murmu on issues related to BSFs operations in Jammu and the likely...

White House releases summary of April call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

The White House on Friday released a summary of an April phone call in which President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his election win. Trump had said repeatedly that Democrats wanted details of his Ap...

Germany says two citizens detained in Hong Kong

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Britain to call regional elections in Northern Ireland if deadlock continues

The British government will call a regional election in Northern Ireland if Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists fail to reach an agreement to restore a power-sharing government by mid-January, a British minister said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019