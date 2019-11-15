International Development News
Rohtang pass to be officially closed if snowfall continues after November 15

The Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:34 IST
Vehicles are stranded due to snowfall in Kullu area of Himachal Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh administration on Friday said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley. Akshay Sood, Additional District Magistrate Kullu said: "For the last four to five 5 days it has been snowing in Kullu. We received an advisory day before yesterday regarding the weather situation. Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if there is snowfall after November 15. Tourists will not be allowed to go to Rohtang valley now. I appeal to people to not venture into higher terrains for their safety."

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall over the past few days. According to IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow along with isolated heavy precipitation is likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

