International Development News
Development News Edition

IG BSF meets LG, briefs him on security along IB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:49 IST
IG BSF meets LG, briefs him on security along IB

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal met Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said Jamwal briefed Murmu on issues related to BSF's operations in Jammu and the likely pattern of the emerging security scenario, the official added.

Farooq Khan, the newly appointed Advisor to the Lt Governor too met him at the Raj Bhavan on Friday and the duo discussed wide-ranging issues related to the developmental scenario and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sushil Kumar Thakur, Accountant General (Audit) and Shourjo Chatterjee, Accountant General (Accounts) also met Murmu.

Thakur and Chatterjee briefed the Lt Governor on the areas of J&K government's functioning which have been audited in the past for promoting a transparent framework of policy, rules and regulations and encouraging efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus. The Lt Governor stressed on the importance of all required steps being taken for the maintenance of transparency, financial probity and fiscal discipline in the governmental apparatus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say prisoner swap promised by Kabul fails to happen

A Taliban spokesman says three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid sai...

BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday for Rahul

The BJP will hold demonstrations on Saturday in the state capital and all the district headquarters town to press for its demand seeking apology from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies on the Rafale issue that was rejec...

Sukhbir urges PM to request Pak to remove passport clause to access Kartarpur corridor

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request Pakistan to revise the memorandum of understanding MoU signed between the countries and remove the clause which requires a passpor...

Ramkumar outwits Nagal to enter semifinals of KPIT MSLTA Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan scored an upset win over Sumit Nagal in an exciting all India contest to enter the semifinals of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger here on Friday. In their first meeting this year at the Challenger level, 25-year-old Ramkumar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019