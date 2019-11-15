International Development News
Maha crop loss: Uddhav tours Sangli, Satara

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday toured Sangli and Satara districts in western Maharashtra to take stock of crop loss due to unseasonal rains. Interestingly, Thackeray was accompanied by local Congress MLA and state working president Vishwajit Kadam during his tour of Sangli.

In Sangli, Thackeray visited Aatpadi and Kadegaon talukas and reviewed losses, especially in vineyards. The Sena chief interacted with farmers at Vita village in Kadegaon taluka, and assured them of compensation.

He asked authorities at farmer relief centres to write to him on woes faced by cultivators. In Satara, Thackeray told farmers not to worry over the delay in government formation in the state.

"I had assured farmers that I would free them from debt. I will honour that commitment," he said. In an apparent swipe at the BJP, Thackeray added, "The Shiv Sena honours commitments and does not break it." PTI COR MR BNM BNM.

